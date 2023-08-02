Charlottesville business helping Johnson Elementary reorganize clothing donations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kitchen Wise & Closet Wise is helping a Charlottesville school in need.

The business partnered with Johnson Elementary School to reorganize the clothing donation space in the school.

Before the partnership, the donations were unorganized and made for a potential fire hazard.

“We’re helping them organize the stuff so that in the flow of their day, a teacher can just really quickly grab exactly what the student needs. And they don’t have to be away from their duties or away from the students long at all, it’s just right there, convenient for them,” Kitchen Wise & Closet Wise owner Deb Jewell said.

The cabinets built by Kitchen Wise & Closet Wise are expected to be installed before the school year begins.

