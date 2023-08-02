Advertise With Us
Camp Holiday Trails hosting military children in celebration of Heroes’ Day

Camp Holiday Trails
Camp Holiday Trails(wvir)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Camp Holiday Trails is hosting the children of wounded, ill, and fallen military service members at its campgrounds.

“It’s like going to regular summer camp, which is good for some people, because some kids kind of have the military shoved in their face all the time,” camper Lavendaskye Davis said.

Camp Holiday Trails and Camp Corral teamed up to host military children throughout the week.

Camp Corral CEO Phil Kowalczyk says it’s a place for kids to be kids.

“What’s really great for these kids is the ability to be able to leave all their responsibilities and to come here and just be with other kids,” Kowalczyk said.

The campers also got to participate in National Heroes’ Day.

During the celebration, campers had the opportunity to meet local army and reserve members.

“Heroes can be anybody, but very often with these kids, it is their parents, and often it’s the mom or dad who served. So it’s a way to celebrate the hero aspect of that service,” Kowalczyk said.

