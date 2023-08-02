Advertise With Us
Albemarle discusses Rivanna Station project

Albemarle County supervisors met Wednesday, August 2, to discuss ways to complete the contract to buy more than 400 acres near Rivanna Station.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County supervisors met Wednesday, August 2, to discuss ways to complete the contract to buy more than 400 acres near Rivanna Station.

The longer it takes to make the purchase, the more the county will be racking up bills for environmental and financial studies.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Chief of Facilities Planning & Construction Blake Abplanalp said Albemarle County is in a good spot as it continues to do its due diligence.

“Our efforts and due diligence, just as a reminder, had been focused on assessing the condition of the existing lay of the land, existing improvements,” Abplanalp said.

The next phase the Board of Supervisors will hear will be September 6.

