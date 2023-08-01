Advertise With Us
What a day !

Late week chances for showers and storms
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Looks like another winner. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today, with pleasant temperatures and humidity. High pressure building in from the north will dominate our weather pattern the next few days. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a system, that will bring our next chance for showers and a few storms later Thursday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & great, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

