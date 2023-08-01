Advertise With Us
UVA medical team back from Zambia

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Destini Harris
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A UVA medical team is back after lending a hand in Zambia.

The group worked to train medical personnel and helped establish a program to diagnose pulmonary hypertension.

While in Africa, the team also screened patients with rheumatic heart disease to potentially undergo surgery at a later date.

“Even though there is a keen interest in advancing cardiovascular care and providing the care for patients who have heart conditions, they still have the lack of resources,” Associate Professor of Medicine Sula Mazimba said.

This includes a lack of skilled doctors and necessary technology.

