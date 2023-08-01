UVA Health neurosurgery resident reflects on experiences volunteering in Ukraine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A UVA Health neurosurgery resident is sharing the stories and lessons he learned while in Ukraine.

Doctor Connor Berlin was in Ukraine for a little more than 2 weeks as part of a volunteer trip where he and a neurosurgery trauma team performed surgeries.

“I’ve always said if there’s something I’m good at that I can use to help other people, I’m going to do it, and I think there is a unique opening there to help people in a very meaningful way,” Berlin said.

He says things seem to be getting worse for people caught up in the conflict with Russia.

“The conflict is only escalated, and the injuries and the casualties are only getting higher right now,” Berlin said.

Berlin and the neurosurgery trauma team he worked with dealt with combat injuries at night and select civilian cases during the day.

“There’s a war going on, but people still need neurosurgery. So, brain tumors that are compressing the brainstem and different things that just can’t wait or they would take somebody’s lives. They have to just keep operating,” Berlin said.

Berlin says Ukraine’s hospitals have nearly no medical waste due to the fact that Ukrainian doctors are now forced to re-sterilize and reuse medical tools due to the unstable supply chain.

“In the US operating room, everything is single use,” Berlin said. “We might give [a doctor] 100 drill bits, and they’re gonna use the same one and re-sterilize it until it breaks because they don’t know when they’re gonna get the next shipment from the US. The supply chain is just aren’t there”

Berlin says any donations to medical charities can help those in Ukraine.

