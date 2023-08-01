Ultimate Frisbee fun in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Ultimate Frisbee Summer League is in full swing.

The sport, now simply called “Ultimate,” is 7 on 7. The rules are fairly simple. Like in football, you score when you make a catch in the end zone.

Players pass to their teammates, working their way down the field. Drop the disc, and it’s a turnover.

Ultimate Frisbee was developed in the late 1960s in New Jersey.

It’s estimated that now over 5 million people in the United states play the game.

About 70 people are playing in Charlottesville’s Ultimate Disc Organization Summer League, which runs through August.

You can also find the Charlottesville Ultimate Disc Organization on Facebook.

