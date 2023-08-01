Advertise With Us
Spending from tourists on the rise in Virginia

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Pixabay)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New numbers from Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Tourism Corporation show visitors are spending more money in the commonwealth.

Virginia saw a major decline in tourism during the coronavirus pandemic, but a report says we saw a rise in 2022.

“2022 is the first time that we actually crossed that pre-pandemic threshold. So now we’re sitting at about $30.3 billion,” Daniel Roberts with VTC said Tuesday, August 1.

This is a 4% increase over 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Roberts says, though, visitation has slowed down: “Visitors are spending more on travel. That’s partly due to inflation,” he said. “So you’ll see that in things like increased cost of food and meals and things like that.”

Tourism supported about 240,000 jobs before the pandemic. In 2022, that number dropped to 200,000.

According to Roberts, the combined numbers for Charlottesville and Albemarle County comes out to around $768 million in spending from tourists, and 5,800 jobs.

