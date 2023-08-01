Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Roanoke City sees increase in homeless population from last summer

The July 2023 count revealed 305 people are experiencing homelessness.
The July 2023 count revealed 305 people are experiencing homelessness.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City has more people experiencing homelessness compared to summer 2022. Roanoke’s Council of Community Services recently released data about the number of homeless people in our city.

There are more people without a permanent residence in the city, but there are fewer people living on the streets. The 2023 Summer Point-In-Time count taken on July 13 shows more people are staying in shelters compared to 2022.

RAM House’s executive director explained it’s a growing issue in Roanoke.

”We’re on the cusp of being like other cities that have major problems,” Melissa Woodson said.

The July 2023 count shows 305 people are experiencing homelessness in Roanoke City. That number is taken from counting the number of people staying in shelters, grouped in the ‘sheltered count’, and the number of people in encampments on the street, grouped in the ‘unsheltered count’.

While the overall number of people experiencing homeless has increased from 269 in 2022 to 305 in 2023, the number of unsheltered has decreased from 91 in 2022 to 70 in 2023.

“These are tough challenges, obviously, that we’re trying to solve,” Roanoke’s human services administrator Matt Crookshank said.

Crookshank explained there’s been a 13% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness from summer 2022. The recent data show a 54% increase when compared to summer 2021.

“We’ve started to see more people accessing shelter over the last couple years, while the unsheltered numbers are slightly decreasing, so overall, we’ve seen an increase,” Crookshank said. “I think it speaks to the lack of affordable housing, challenges with inflation, and the economic situation of households.”

Many of those without a home stay at Roanoke’s Rescue Mission. The director of communications explained while there’s been an increase, the shelter is not full.

“Many of those folks who are coming to us, they’re struggling to find housing, there’s no doubt about that,” Kevin Berry said. “But many of them are also struggling with substance abuse, and many are struggling with mental health.”

There are resources to help those struggling, but the executive director of RAM House explained help may not be accessible for everyone.

“The idea that they have to go around town and get services doesn’t make sense; we need a one-stop shop for them in the day shelter,” Melissa Woodson said.

To help more people get back on their feet, RAM House is looking for a new building to provide resources for the homeless community.

“We want showers in a building, we want a clinic that Virginia Tech residents can come to and treat people, because the people that are coming into RAM House are not getting the clinical services that they need to get better,” Woodson said.

The City of Roanoke is dedicating more than $6 million in ARPA funding to 50 affordable housing units.

“In this city, we are doers,” Woodson said. “I am optimistic that things can be better in the future.”

Roanoke’s homeless assistance team says it’s better to donate your time and money to community partners like RAM House and the Rescue Mission rather than panhandlers on the street.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Carlos Portillio
Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillo
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

Although the stigma believes these operations are purely cosmetic, surgeons find a benefit for...
Plastic surgery reaches notable demand in Virginia
A table of backpacks filled with school supplies that were handed out.
Salvation Army hosts Back to school celebration in Staunton
Radio board (FILE)
Charlottesville Radio Group now using Fox Sports Radio
Goats helping out at Washington Park
Dozens of goats helping out at Charlottesville park