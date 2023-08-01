Plastic surgery reaches notable demand in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New research reveals Virginia is ranked number four in the country of states most interested in plastic surgery. Plastic surgeons like Dr. Saied Asfa want patients to feel comfortable and safe with the operation no matter their reason for getting it.

“It’s not that you need to look good is also, you feel good after this procedure because your self-esteem goes up and as long as you feel good about yourself is a positive vibe in your life,” Dr. Asfa said.

Medical experts at med.ro analyzed the number of average monthly Google searches in each state for different cosmetic procedures, including terms like ‘BBL near me’ ‘buccal fat removal price’ and ‘eyelid lift surgeon’. The search volume for each term was combined for each procedure to determine which are the most popular.

According to Dr. Asfa and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, post-pandemic life has shown that men share an interest in cosmetic surgery as well. The demand is there from people wanting to look good virtually on Zoom calls the digital life on screens.

Although the stigma believes these operations are purely cosmetic, surgeons find a benefit for the patient’s personal health.

“It’s not that you need to look good is also, you feel good after this procedure because your self-esteem goes up and as long as you feel good about yourself is a positive vibe in your life,” Dr. Asfa said.

Anyone considering going through the procedure is recommended to always seek out a board-certified plastic surgeon for their procedures, whether they are surgical or nonsurgical — or even injectables.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.