More name changes may be coming to Albemarle schools

Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
By Destini Harris
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School Board is set to vote to retain four school names. That means only two school names are up for debate.

“I recommended that they retain the names of four additional schools,” Project Manager Karen Waters said. “Joseph T. Henley Middle School, Baker-Butler Elementary School, Stone-Robinson Elementary School, and Jackson P. Burley Middle School. That leaves two names left.”

Waters hopes to keep some names the same, but she questions others.

Research is being done on the namesakes for Walton Middle School and Agnor-Hurt Elementary School.

“I’m doing a little deeper dive on in terms of the namesakes and whether or not they aligned with the school’s values,” Waters said.

Waters says Leslie Walton and Paul Cale were like-minded people. The school named after Cale was changed because of his views towards desegregation.

It may be another month or two before Waters completes her research and is prepared to give recommendations to the School Board.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

