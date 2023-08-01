Enjoy the break from the high heat and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - August is getting off to an outstanding start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and slightly cooler than normal temperatures today. This comfortable pattern will stay in place the next coupe of days. As we approach the late week, a boundary will approach the region. Scattered showers and storms will develop for the late week into the weekend, but don’t expect a wash out. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & great, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

