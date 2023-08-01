Comfortable Night and Pleasant Wednesday. Some Late Week Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Comfortable and cool August night and another pleasant day for Wednesday. Low humidity continues to make for some nice Summer days. Get out and enjoy!

Dry through Wednesday, with some scattered showers and storms making a return for the late week. A weak cool front will try and push south early Saturday. Currently, we may little or no storms Saturday, but more returning for Sunday into Monday and temperatures warming back up.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hazy skies. Pleasant temps. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers & storms by PM. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers & storms by PM. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 80s.

