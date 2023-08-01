Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Albemarle County Public Schools holding job fair Aug. 4

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Destini Harris
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is looking to fill a lot of open job positions.

ACPS says it especially needs special education teachers, those who teach English as a second language, and math specialists. It also needs bus drivers and teaching assistants.

The school division will be holding a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, August 4, at CATEC. No appointments are needed.

“We really are looking forward to meeting members of our community and seeing if our needs and their career needs match up,” Talent Acquisition Program Manager Jason Crutchfield said Tuesday, Aug. 1.

“Plenty of opportunities for training and other things to do to move up in the management, so I would definitely recommend it for anybody,” Jodi Steppe, ACPS bus driver, said.

Click here for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive
Carlos Portillio
Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillo

Latest News

Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Possible cause of Strasburg gas line explosion found
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
Albemarle County’s School Board expected to vote to retain school names
UVA Health
UVA medical team back from Zambia
VDOT says all lanes on I-64 W at mile marker 100.3 have reopened, but the right shoulder is...
Vehicle fire extinguished on I-64 W