Albemarle County Public Schools holding job fair Aug. 4

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is looking to fill a lot of open job positions.

ACPS says it especially needs special education teachers, those who teach English as a second language, and math specialists. It also needs bus drivers and teaching assistants.

The school division will be holding a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, August 4, at CATEC. No appointments are needed.

“We really are looking forward to meeting members of our community and seeing if our needs and their career needs match up,” Talent Acquisition Program Manager Jason Crutchfield said Tuesday, Aug. 1.

“Plenty of opportunities for training and other things to do to move up in the management, so I would definitely recommend it for anybody,” Jodi Steppe, ACPS bus driver, said.

