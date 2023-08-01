19-year-old seriously injured in I-85 shooting

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Interstate 85 Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a passing vehicle around 10:50 a.m. near Exit 63 in Dinwiddie County.

“Immediately following the shooting, the sedan crossed the southbound lanes of 85 and crashed on the right shoulder on I-85,” police said in a news release. “The driver, a 19-year-old female from South Chesterfield, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

There’s currently no information on who shot at the vehicle or what kind of vehicle the suspect was driving. State police believe this to be a random crime right now. They also don’t know if the 2 people have any connection to each other.

The incident shut down the interstate late Tuesday and into the afternoon as police investigated.

Southbound I-85 was shut down near U.S. 1 at mile marker 64 on Tuesday, Aug. 1. (VDOT)

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cell phone.

