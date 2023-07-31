You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work week is getting off to an outstanding start. We’ll see partly sunny skies, and pleasant humidity today. A disturbance will approach the region later today. A stray shower is possible later this afternoon into the evening. The pleasant pattern will stick around until late week. Meanwhile, by Thursday a cold front will approach the region giving us a better chance for late week and weekend scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Stray evening shower, partly cloudy, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.