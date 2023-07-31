UVA has new device for students and staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia has a new device for its students and staff.

BasePOD is part of UVA’s supercomputer. The university says it will create a new area of research and help students apply for future jobs.

“The base pod allows us to work with larger datasets than ever have before,” UVA Associate VP For Research Computing Joshua Baller said.

Baller says it also broadens knowledge on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and chat GBT.

RELATED: NEW SUPERCOMPUTING RESOURCE AVAILABLE TO UVA RESEARCHERS

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.