UVA has new device for students and staff

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia has a new device for its students and staff.

BasePOD is part of UVA’s supercomputer. The university says it will create a new area of research and help students apply for future jobs.

“The base pod allows us to work with larger datasets than ever have before,” UVA Associate VP For Research Computing Joshua Baller said.

Baller says it also broadens knowledge on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and chat GBT.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

