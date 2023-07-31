Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Kline’s Dairy Bar churns new ventures at 80 years old

The creamy legacy still has some new chapters to serve.
The creamy legacy still has some new chapters to serve.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Kline’s Dairy Bar hosted an 80th birthday block party in Constitution Park Pavilion on Sunday, July 30, and it is celebrating growth.

The locally-grown creamery has grown in popularity over the years with flavors of style, quality and community.

Kline’s Dairy Bar started in Harrisonburg and then extended locations to Rockingham County, Staunton, and Waynesboro.

Kline’s Dairy Bar has conquered many challenges over the decades, including national recessions and the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff said the cherry on top is that the legacy still has some new chapters to serve.

“Next year, we’re breaking ground, and that’s going to be ice cream and food. It’s going to be a mix between Staunton and Waynesboro which is a lot of fun. We opened in Lynchburg and are opening one in Richmond, so the fact that we’ve been around 80 years and it’s still growing it’s just huge,” Kline’s Dairy Bar Waynesboro Manager Kelley Brydge said.

Kline’s Dairy Bar said reaching this milestone wouldn’t have happened without the communities loving what the staff stands for. The owner and staff are scooping cheers for whatever the future holds.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Where to see fireworks in central Virginia this Fourth of July weekend
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake

Latest News

New shoes were in high demand as well as a fresh hairstyle customized to the student's...
Back-to-School Bash helps Waynesboro families gear up for class
After recent storms traveling through Southwest Virginia this weekend, around 3,000 people are...
Power restored to most customers in Southwest Virginia
Helen Hou
Albemarle student creates club to help homeless
Beck Cohen
AC tips from Beck Cohen