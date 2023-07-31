Advertise With Us
Groups partner to help cover childcare costs for low-income families in greater Charlottesville-area

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Early Childhood Foundation and United Way of Greater Charlottesville are teaming up to help low-income families get quality childcare to help prepare kids for grade school.

United Way of Greater Charlottesville CEO Ravi Respeto says full daycare costs about $18,000 to $20,000 a year, more than many people can afford.

Through the partnership, Mixed Delivery will give kids the support and intervention needed to prepare for school.

“Mixed Delivery comes in and basically pays for the full cost of tuition,” Respeto said. “They can drop off early and pick up late knowing they’re getting quality childcare.”

More than 500 families will be funded for child care this year.

“How a child enters kindergarten can start to predetermine how they’re going to do as they start to go up the grades in elementary school. By the third grade, kids are still falling behind, they typically stay behind,” Respeto said.

