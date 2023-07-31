Food Justice Camp giving students some hands-on learning experience

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High school students are working all week long as paid interns with the Food Justice Camp.

They’re learning hands-on in a classroom and in the garden.

“When we are passing out food, we want to make sure that it’s culturally appropriate, that it makes them happy, because we’re not just feeding people’s bodies. We’re heating people’s souls,” Amyrose Foll with Cultivate Charlottesville said.

Cultivate Charlottesville also takes donations and/or volunteers.

