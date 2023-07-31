Advertise With Us
Dozens of goats helping out at Charlottesville park

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of goats are taking on thousands of invasive plants at Charlottesville’s Washington Park.

Steve Gaines with the Parks & Recreation Department called up Goat Busters to help tackle the plant growth.

“We wanted to knock back the invasive to a point where they’d be much more manageable,” Gaines said Monday, July 31.

“The goats will eat it all down in the next week,” Goat Busters owner Jace Goodling said. “Any new growth coming out is going to be very tender and easily controlled.”

The goats are expected to out at the park every day this week.

“The goats are very ecologically friendly way to go about doing this. There’s a lot to consume here. There’s a lot of a lot of material to be digested,” Gaines said.

