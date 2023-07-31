Dozens of goats helping out at Charlottesville park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of goats are taking on thousands of invasive plants at Charlottesville’s Washington Park.

Steve Gaines with the Parks & Recreation Department called up Goat Busters to help tackle the plant growth.

“We wanted to knock back the invasive to a point where they’d be much more manageable,” Gaines said Monday, July 31.

“The goats will eat it all down in the next week,” Goat Busters owner Jace Goodling said. “Any new growth coming out is going to be very tender and easily controlled.”

The goats are expected to out at the park every day this week.

“The goats are very ecologically friendly way to go about doing this. There’s a lot to consume here. There’s a lot of a lot of material to be digested,” Gaines said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.