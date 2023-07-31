Comfortable Night. Pleasant Start to August

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Comfortable night and a pleasant start to August. A break from the high heat and humidity the next several days. Temperatures at night comfortable and daytime highs in the low to mid 80s. While a stray shower or storm is possible, most stay dry through the mid-week. The late week, more in the way of some scattered showers and storms return and turning a little more humid. Storm chances and seasonable temperatures will take us into the weekend.

Tonight: Early stray t-shower. Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Comfortable. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Stray shower possible. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers & storms by PM. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers & storms by PM. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, more humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, Few storms. Highs around 90.

