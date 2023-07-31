Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Comfortable Night. Pleasant Start to August

Mainly Late Week Storms
Comfortable Night and Nice Start to August
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Comfortable night and a pleasant start to August. A break from the high heat and humidity the next several days. Temperatures at night comfortable and daytime highs in the low to mid 80s. While a stray shower or storm is possible, most stay dry through the mid-week. The late week, more in the way of some scattered showers and storms return and turning a little more humid. Storm chances and seasonable temperatures will take us into the weekend.

Tonight: Early stray t-shower. Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Comfortable. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Stray shower possible. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers & storms by PM. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers & storms by PM. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, more humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, Few storms. Highs around 90.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Where to see fireworks in central Virginia this Fourth of July weekend
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake

Latest News

Comfortable Night and Nice Start to August
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
A break from the intense heat and humidity , for now
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
You gotta love it !