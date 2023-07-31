Charlottesville Radio Group now using Fox Sports Radio

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Radio Group’s sports network is making a switch.

As of Monday, July 31, it will be an affiliate of Fox Sports Radio.

CRG says it is making this change to have a better lineup with bigger names in the sports world.

“I think it’s good timing with college football season being right around the corner,” General Manager Garret Klingel said.

