Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a “swatting” incident at a Michie Drive home.
Police were called out to area for a reported shooting shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, July 31. Officers searched the area and talked to neighbors, quickly determining the call was a hoax.
Swatting is defined as, “The action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.”
This is a developing story.
