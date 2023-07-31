Advertise With Us
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Police on Michie Drive
Police on Michie Drive(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a “swatting” incident at a Michie Drive home.

Police were called out to area for a reported shooting shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, July 31. Officers searched the area and talked to neighbors, quickly determining the call was a hoax.

Swatting is defined as, “The action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.”

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

