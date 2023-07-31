Charlottesville-area company receives praise for internship program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AMPEL BioSolutions, LLC. is being recognized by Virginia officials for its internship program.

It is the only tech company in Charlottesville recognized this cycle.

AMPEL says its priority is contributing to knowledge of the future. Interns are able to examine RNA, work on projects, and provide design support for doctors.

The company says it is now hiring for the next summer session.

