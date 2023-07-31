Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad donating ambulance to sister city

By Maggie Glass
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A retired ambulance from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad is going back into service, but on another continent.

The ambulance is heading to to Winneba, Ghana, one of Charlottesville’s sister cities.

“There was a huge need for an ambulance. That happened to coincide with us getting our new ambulance,” CARS Chief Virginia Leavell said Monday, July 31. “Just seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

The donated ambulance is going to be used at the Trauma Hospital in Winneba.

“It’s an international route that people drive, so anybody that happens to have an accident on that route, that person may be taken to Trauma,” Hon. Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, the mayor of Winneba, said.

Delegates from Winneba are visiting this week to forge and renew ties between the two cities. This is the delegation’s third visit to Charlottesville since the partnership began in 2010.

“The people of Winneba are so grateful to the various people of Charlottesville for that relationship that we have,” the mayor said.

It is expected to take about two months for the ambulance to arrive in Winneba.

