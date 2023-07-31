A break from the intense heat and humidity , for now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our pleasant weather pattern will stick around for the next few days. Temperatures will average a few degrees below normal. But the more significant change will be lower humidity. A disturbance may bring a stray shower to the region later this afternoon into this evening. By the late week, our shower and storm chances will increase, pretty typical for this time of year. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, stray t-shower, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Stray evening t-shower, partly cloudy, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

