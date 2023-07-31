Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

A break from the intense heat and humidity , for now

Stray shower today, more numerous later this week
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our pleasant weather pattern will stick around for the next few days. Temperatures will average a few degrees below normal. But the more significant change will be lower humidity. A disturbance may bring a stray shower to the region later this afternoon into this evening. By the late week, our shower and storm chances will increase, pretty typical for this time of year. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, stray t-shower, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Stray evening t-shower, partly cloudy, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Where to see fireworks in central Virginia this Fourth of July weekend
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake

Latest News

You gotta love it !
A Delightful Sunday
Sunny skies with less heat and humidity
A delightful start to the week
Heat and Severe Storms
Heat advisories & severe risk