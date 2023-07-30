Advertise With Us
UVA students helping elementary school kids overcome learning difficulties

The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)(WVIR)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A national organization is relaunching its UVA chapter, offering a mentoring program.

UVA students who have already overcome learning challenges to get where they are now will be sharing lessons with younger students.

“So what we see by the end of the mentoring program is a real transformation,” Carly Priest with Eye To Eye Mentoring said. “A real transformation of both our mentees and mentors.”

Priest works on the national level, building the teams like the one in Charlottesville that’ll have UVA students helping kids at Johnson Elementary School overcome learning difficulties.

“We anticipate quite a number of young adults that really want to support the younger neuro-divergent version of themselves,” Priest said.

