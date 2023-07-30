Advertise With Us
UVA School of Medicine offering Mini-Medical School

The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Medicine is giving people the chance to see what a day in the life of a medical professional is like.

The Mini-Medical School is a seven-week program that brings an abridged version of medical school to those thinking about getting into the field.

Participants will engage in various educational courses and conduct research relevant to today’s problems.

“We want to spark that imagination, spark that interest in health professions,” Director Sean Reed said.

Applications are open until the fall.

