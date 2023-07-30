Advertise With Us
Power restored to most customers in Southwest Virginia

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After recent storms traveling through Southwest Virginia over the weekend, around 3,000 people were still without power as of Sunday night. More than 30,000 customers had lost power.

The powerful storms and high winds caused damage and loss of service. Employees at Appalachian Power are working to restore electricity by Monday night.

As 2,000 workers complete repairs in the area, they will move to other zones where help is needed.

An official at APCO says to stay safe and away from trees and fallen power lines.

”They wanna help and they see things down,” says APCO Communications Consultant, George Porter. “They see trees down and they say ‘Hey, if I could just clear these trees or get this line out the way. Maybe we can help the guys’ and we understand that. We appreciate that but that’s very dangerous. We want you to stay away from it and give us a call.“

Porter says being prepared for a storm with a generator will help if your power goes out.

