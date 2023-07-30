A Delightful Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is the dominating feature to start the week off, so expect better weather. The week will be cooler than we’ve see the past few days with highs in the 80′s and lows in the 60′s. Also expect less humidity, at least to start the week. A cold front will start to approach as we near the end of the week. Expected showers and storms Thursday through the weekend. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny with a chance for a stray shower. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday - Wednesday: Sunny, less hot and humid. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the low 60′s.

Thursday & Friday: Showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Saturday & Sunday: A few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80′s.

