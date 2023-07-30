Advertise With Us
Albemarle student creates club to help homeless

An Albemarle County student is using her passions for crocheting and environmental science to help the homeless.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Helen Hou started the Make A Change Club in 2022. The club’s current project is taking plastic bags and turning them into mats for the homeless. Each mat involves crocheting and cutting around 700 bags.

“It’s really wide just like to ensure that it’s comfortable for people to actually lay on,” Hou said. “It is difficult, but I’m doing what I love.”

The project has already used more than 4,200 plastic bags, and the club is happy to take donated bags.

