AC tips for homeowners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No one wants to come home to a malfunctioning AC unit, especially during these summer months.

Preventative maintenance is the first step.

“When it’s really, really hot, letting your house get hotter tends to make it take longer to get cooler again,” Brian Donovan said.

Set your thermostat to your ideal temperature before heading out, and then leave it.

“Generally, for time periods where it is 98,99,100 degrees, we recommend just setting it and forgetting it,” Donovan said. “Leaving it where you want it to be and letting it do its thing.”

Letting your air conditioning do what it is made to do shouldn’t cause problems.

“If your thermostat is set to 71 or 72, and it’s 80 in your house, something like that a big deal like that is usually a problem,” Donovan said. “If you start to see ice on the outside of the unit, that’s usually indicative of some sort of problem.”

Donovan also recommends checking your attic or crawl spaces to see if some of the cold air that should be inside your home is leaking out of the ducts.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.