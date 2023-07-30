Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

AC tips for homeowners

No one wants to come home to a malfunctioning AC unit, especially during these summer months.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No one wants to come home to a malfunctioning AC unit, especially during these summer months.

Preventative maintenance is the first step.

“When it’s really, really hot, letting your house get hotter tends to make it take longer to get cooler again,” Brian Donovan said.

Set your thermostat to your ideal temperature before heading out, and then leave it.

“Generally, for time periods where it is 98,99,100 degrees, we recommend just setting it and forgetting it,” Donovan said. “Leaving it where you want it to be and letting it do its thing.”

Letting your air conditioning do what it is made to do shouldn’t cause problems.

“If your thermostat is set to 71 or 72, and it’s 80 in your house, something like that a big deal like that is usually a problem,” Donovan said. “If you start to see ice on the outside of the unit, that’s usually indicative of some sort of problem.”

Donovan also recommends checking your attic or crawl spaces to see if some of the cold air that should be inside your home is leaking out of the ducts.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Where to see fireworks in central Virginia this Fourth of July weekend
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake

Latest News

The creamy legacy still has some new chapters to serve.
Kline’s Dairy Bar churns new ventures at 80 years old
New shoes were in high demand as well as a fresh hairstyle customized to the student's...
Back-to-School Bash helps Waynesboro families gear up for class
After recent storms traveling through Southwest Virginia this weekend, around 3,000 people are...
Power restored to most customers in Southwest Virginia
Helen Hou
Albemarle student creates club to help homeless
Beck Cohen
AC tips from Beck Cohen