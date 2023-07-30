Advertise With Us
32nd African American Cultural Arts Festival held at Charlottesville park

Chihamba’s 32nd African American Cultural Arts Festival was held at Charlottesville’s Booker T. Washington Park Saturday, July 29.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chihamba’s 32nd African American Cultural Arts Festival was held at Charlottesville’s Booker T. Washington Park Saturday, July 29.

“Chihambra means it’s a time for healing. We’re still in a time of healing in this city for many reasons. But if we’re here, we can always feel safe,” Lillie Williams said.

“Beautiful day we got, lots of people here. We got family, friends,” Von Parrish said. “Lots of people we haven’t seen in years.”

Organizers say they’re hoping this tradition will be passed down to future generations.

“Learn about your culture and where you come from, ask questions from your elders., understand who you are,” Williams said. “Remember, new things are nice, but traditions are important, too.”

The event offered a welcome processional, followed by the opening ceremony, songs, dancing, and guest speakers.

Fans and tents were set up to help combat the high temperatures so that people could enjoy the festivities.

