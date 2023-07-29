Summer heat taking its toll on Charlottesville’s homeless

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Extreme heat and rising temperatures are putting people at risk. Most people around Charlottesville can cool off inside their air-conditioned home, but there are hundreds who can’t.

“It’s just really sad to me that a community can have so much affluence and yet still have so many people that are experiencing homelessness or housing instability,” The Haven Executive Director Anna Mendez said.

The Haven is a multi-resource day shelter in downtown Charlottesville. It says it does what it can, but its limited resources can only go so far.

“We’re definitely seeing the psychological and physical impacts of people just being uncomfortably hot all the time,” Mendez said.

“Physically, it’s hard to move around and exhausted from the heat,” said Joshua Allen. “It’s like, too hot. It’s just too exhausting.”

Allen says he has no house to call home, and often relies on the library or a fast-food place for temporary shelter from the summer heat.

The Blue Ridge Area Coalition for the Homeless says there are roughly 260 like Allen in and around the city.

“It’s miserable. A lot of them don’t even know what to do. Moving around too much, especially a lot of elderly people. I’ve met like a lot of vets. I think they can do more for people that are veterans,” Allen said. “You know they don’t have the resources that they could have.”

The Haven encourages people to lobby Charlottesville City Council to invest in having a year-round shelter.

