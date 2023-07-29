Heat Advisories and Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More hot weather, but relief is on the way. Heat alerts continue through the day with heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees. Fortunately a cold front will move in this afternoon and overnight. Today, that means an isolated risk for severe thunderstorms with the primary threats being strong and damaging wind gusts. Into Sunday, only expecting the chance of stray showers and storms. Otherwise plan on a mostly pleasant day with more comfortable temperatures. Into the week temperatures hover around the mid 80′s with dry conditions through Thursday. Check back for updates.

Today: Hot with a severe storm risk in the evening and tonight. Highs in the upper 90′s. Lows in the low 70′s.

Sunday: Not as hot with a chance for a few stray showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Monday - Thursday: Pleasant and sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the low to mid 60′s.

Friday: Showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Lows around 70.

