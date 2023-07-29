Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Heat Advisories and Severe Weather Risk

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More hot weather, but relief is on the way. Heat alerts continue through the day with heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees. Fortunately a cold front will move in this afternoon and overnight. Today, that means an isolated risk for severe thunderstorms with the primary threats being strong and damaging wind gusts. Into Sunday, only expecting the chance of stray showers and storms. Otherwise plan on a mostly pleasant day with more comfortable temperatures. Into the week temperatures hover around the mid 80′s with dry conditions through Thursday. Check back for updates.

Today: Hot with a severe storm risk in the evening and tonight. Highs in the upper 90′s. Lows in the low 70′s.

Sunday: Not as hot with a chance for a few stray showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Monday - Thursday: Pleasant and sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the low to mid 60′s.

Friday: Showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Lows around 70.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
(FILE)
Where to see fireworks in central Virginia this Fourth of July weekend

Latest News

Heat and Severe Storms
Heat advisories & severe risk
Tracking Big Heat and Storms
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Severe Threat Early Tonight. Big Heat Continues Saturday. More Storms this Weekend
Heat Advisory in Effect Through Saturday