Donations being collected for Charlottesville’s Shelter for Help in Emergency

SHE
SHE(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization working to end domestic violence in Charlottesville is asking for your help.

The Shelter for Help in Emergency (SHE) is asking for donations of paper towels, trash bags, and other common household items.

“Through donations like this, we’re able to really focus on those direct services for clients,” Erika Robinson said.

Donation bins are place around the city. This supply drive close August 11.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

