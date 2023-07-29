Advertise With Us
Coach Tony Elliott expects ‘significant improvement’ in second year at UVA

Tony Elliott
Tony Elliott(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Football Team kicks off training camp Wednesday, August 2.

The Cavaliers only won three games last year. Expectations from outsiders for this year’s team remain low, but Coach Tony Elliott expects significant improvements.

Coach Elliott was a successful coordinator at Clemson for a decade. He admits it was a learning curve for him last season at UVA.

“The University of Virginia is different from where I came from,” the coach said. “Not trying to make that place [Clemson] this place [UVA]. Trying to make this place the best place it can be here.”

The biggest question mark is on offense: The team must rebuild its offensive line and allow transfer quarterback Tony Muskett an opportunity to be successful, as well as give a talented group of running backs space.

“I think we have a collection of talent that can make plays for us. I believe in the guys up front, they’re better. I believe in the quarterbacks we have. I believe in the skill that we have,” Des Kitchings said.

“We’re connected and it’s a brotherhood in the room and around the team, as well,” Mike Hollins said.

Defense was Virginia’s strength last year, and again appears to be the team’s backbone this season with six starters returning.

“I think we’ve got great competitive excellence with this group. I think the things we do really well as a football program, you see guys the way they communicate with their actions on and off the field. Just fundamentally, guys have made great strides coming out of the spring and the technical work they do in the summertime,” John Rudzinski said.

