Charlottesville organization aims to provide custom meal solutions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization in Charlottesville is rebranding to expand its mission of providing access to healthy foods.

The Yay Company says it is a modern school lunch program, offering custom meal solutions for schools and families to elevate the stanards of how kids eat.

The company says the new name highlights its mission of making meals fun and exciting for our youth.

