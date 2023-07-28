Advertise With Us
Staunton-Augusta YMCA holds ceremony for youth development site

youth development site on New Hope Road
youth development site on New Hope Road(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton-Augusta YMCA held a ground breaking ceremony for its youth development site on Thursday.

James Hall, Chief Volunteer Officer, said phase one of the project will include a pavilion, restrooms, a room for people to go inside, and green space.

He added that there was a need to expand and reach more areas of the city.

According to a press release from the Staunton-Augusta YMCA, they acquired the property in February of 2022.

“It has been a few years starting with planning and development the building will start this year with the goal of having, next summer 2024, the actual pavilion up in addition to having summer camp here,” said Hall.

Hall said phase has started construction but there are planning more phases for the project.

