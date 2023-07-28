Severe Threat Early Tonight. Big Heat Continues Saturday. More Storms this Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Severe storm threat early tonight. Main threat is damaging wind gusts with storms. Big Heat and high humidity continues into the start the weekend. More storm chances ahead through the weekend, but not as hot by Sunday. The hottest stretch of Summer, so far, is underway. Another very hot and humid day for Saturday. High temperatures back in the mid to upper 90s, combined with the humidity will make for a dangerous combo, with real feel temperatures - Heat Index values - between 100-110. Heat Advisory in place Saturday for Central Virginia. Take all those steps to stay cool and properly hydrated. In addition, make sure your pets are cool and have adequate water.

A slow-moving Summer cold front will approach later Saturday and will trigger some scattered storms into Sunday. A severe risk - mainly for damaging wind gusts with storms Saturday. Sunday temperatures will back down into the 80s, with just a few showers or a storm. Behind the front, not as humid and nice for early next week.

Tonight: Severe storms early - damaging wind threat. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70-75.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms by PM and evening. Severe risk. Highs mid to upper 90s. Heat index: l00-110. Lows low 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, not as hot. Few scattered showers, storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s.

