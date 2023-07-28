Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Rivanna Medical receiving more than $30M from BARDA

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Arizona's Family)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Rivanna Medical is enhancing its existing medical imaging technology.

Rivanna Medical says it is getting $30.5 million from the Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority, which will enable it to move forward with its system that brings X-ray capabilities to the bedside.

CEO Will Mauldin says the money will also help the company to add more staff.

Mauldin says it will take a little more than three years to reach market clearance for its Accuro XV.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
(FILE)
Where to see fireworks in central Virginia this Fourth of July weekend

Latest News

(FILE)
Free backpacks available at Charlottesville Verizon store July 30
(FILE)
Gas prices up around Charlottesville
(STOCK)
Health expert warns some medications affect body’s response to heat
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D)
Educators share ideas with Senator Tim Kaine on ways to fix teacher shortage