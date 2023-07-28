Rivanna Medical receiving more than $30M from BARDA

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Rivanna Medical is enhancing its existing medical imaging technology.

Rivanna Medical says it is getting $30.5 million from the Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority, which will enable it to move forward with its system that brings X-ray capabilities to the bedside.

CEO Will Mauldin says the money will also help the company to add more staff.

Mauldin says it will take a little more than three years to reach market clearance for its Accuro XV.

