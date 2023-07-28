Relief from the heat is on the horizon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire NBC29 viewing until 8pm. Take it slow and easy today. We’ll see partly sunny skies, hot and humid, real feel temperatures will be over 100. A stray shower or storm will be possible later today. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will bring a better chance for showers and storms later Saturday into Sunday. Cooler and less humid conditions can be expected Sunday into next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, stray shower & storm, High: upper 90s

Tonight: Evening shower & storm, Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, few storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.