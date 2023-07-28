Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Police: Man tracks down his stolen truck; kills driver in shootout

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the owner of a stolen truck shot and killed the driver after tracking his own vehicle down. (Source: San Antonio Police Department/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) - An effort to recover a stolen truck in Texas ended in a deadly shootout in a mall parking lot on Thursday.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the owner of a stolen Ford truck tracked down his vehicle and held the two suspects inside at gunpoint.

The vehicle owner told the man behind the wheel and a female passenger to get out of the truck to wait for police to arrive.

But that is when the male driver pulled out a gun and shot the truck’s owner.

“The suspect behind the wheel produced a handgun and shot the owner of the vehicle who was holding him at gunpoint,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. “The owner of the vehicle then returned fire, killing the suspect who was still in the vehicle.”

Police said the suspected vehicle thief was killed in the exchange and the female passenger suffered critical injuries.

The vehicle’s owner was also hit by the gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital with stable vital signs.

McManus said this was clearly a self-defense shooting but advised people to call the police before taking matters into their own hands.

Police said it’s too soon in their investigation to say if any charges will be filed.

None of the parties involved were immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide

Latest News

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
FILE - New York City police officers stand guard outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, Thursday...
Judge orders release of 3 of ‘Newburgh Four,’ assails FBI’s role in a post-9/11 terror sting
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,...
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues
Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP...
Trump says his lawyers have met with prosecutors ahead of possible 2020 election indictment