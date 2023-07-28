Advertise With Us
Heat Advisory in Effect Through Saturday

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another hot day ahead of us. Central Virginia will be under a heat advisory through Saturday for heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees. Into this evening, expect a chance for a few stray showers and storms, mostly north of I-64, with the possibility of a few going severe. Primary threats are strong damaging wind gusts. Shower, storm, and severe risk increases into Saturday. The cold front moves in later in the day, and once it does, expect a slight chance for severe weather. The cold front clears central Virginia overnight and early Sunday morning, followed by hot but more comfortable conditions in the upper 80′s, and less humid. Check back for updates.

Today: Hot and sunny, evening and night stray showers/storms. Highs in the mid 90′s to 100. Lows in the low to mid 70′s.

Saturday: Hot and sunny, evening and night showers/storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90′s. Lows in the low 70′s.

Sunday: Not as hot with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday - Wednesday: Milder and sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance for a few showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s.

