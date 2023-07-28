Gas prices up around Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices around Charlottesville are up to $3.51 Friday, July 28: $0.13 higher than in the past week, and $0.25 in the past month.

However, prices are down $0.45 from where they were a year ago.

“In the last week-and-a-half or so we have seen them push higher. A lot of that related to higher crude oil prices back towards the end of June. Crude oil prices selling in that $63 to $65 per barrels range. Now, we are seeing it selling closer to that $80 per barrel range,” Morgan Dean with AAA said.

Dean says demand is down at the pumps, but the summer heat is causing issues with oil refineries.

