Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Free backpacks available at Charlottesville Verizon store July 30

(FILE)
(FILE)(WMBF)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is being held at 5th Street Station this weekend.

The backpack giveaway kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Verizon on Merchant Walk Avenue.

“We really want to show the community where we stand and that we’re here to support them no matter what it takes. We love seeing the smiles on the kids faces, seeing them show up and really have a good time,” Edward Dyker said.

This will be on a first-come-first-served basis until supplies run out.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
(FILE)
Where to see fireworks in central Virginia this Fourth of July weekend

Latest News

(STOCK)
Rivanna Medical receiving more than $30M from BARDA
(FILE)
Gas prices up around Charlottesville
(STOCK)
Health expert warns some medications affect body’s response to heat
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D)
Educators share ideas with Senator Tim Kaine on ways to fix teacher shortage