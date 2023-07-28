Free backpacks available at Charlottesville Verizon store July 30

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is being held at 5th Street Station this weekend.

The backpack giveaway kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Verizon on Merchant Walk Avenue.

“We really want to show the community where we stand and that we’re here to support them no matter what it takes. We love seeing the smiles on the kids faces, seeing them show up and really have a good time,” Edward Dyker said.

This will be on a first-come-first-served basis until supplies run out.

