Experts warn hospitalization for teens depression on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts say hospitalizations for teenagers battling depression are on an upward climb, and the school year is peak time.

“The mental health crisis for teens is not new,” UVA Pediatric Psychologist Doctor Haley Stephens said.

“There was a study that came out in 2014, and it said that there was a 50% rise of depression and anxiety among teenage girls,” Doctor Morgan Newsome with Charlottesville Pediatric Associates said. “There’s also hypotheses that girls are more worried about their physical appearance. They have the pressures of social media, they’re being inundated daily, not just with the appearance of older women, but with fifth and sixth and seventh grade girls who have a completely grown female body.”

Dr. Newsome says the coronavirus pandemic also played a huge part in the problem for young women.

“They lost touch with their friends, and a big part of adolescence is finding your identity among your peer group,” the doctor said.

School sometimes causes depression.

“October, April - and this is when school is in full swing - assignments and exams are happening heavily, and it also corresponds with when state and national testing is done in public school,” Dr. Stephens said.

When teens are faced with emotional struggles, Dr. Newsome says family matters.

“I need them to figure out how to cope with big emotions, but I need them to figure out how to do it safely, and that’s my job. That’s the parents jobs,” Newsome said.

