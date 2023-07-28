Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Experts warn hospitalization for teens depression on the rise

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Pexels)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts say hospitalizations for teenagers battling depression are on an upward climb, and the school year is peak time.

“The mental health crisis for teens is not new,” UVA Pediatric Psychologist Doctor Haley Stephens said.

“There was a study that came out in 2014, and it said that there was a 50% rise of depression and anxiety among teenage girls,” Doctor Morgan Newsome with Charlottesville Pediatric Associates said. “There’s also hypotheses that girls are more worried about their physical appearance. They have the pressures of social media, they’re being inundated daily, not just with the appearance of older women, but with fifth and sixth and seventh grade girls who have a completely grown female body.”

Dr. Newsome says the coronavirus pandemic also played a huge part in the problem for young women.

“They lost touch with their friends, and a big part of adolescence is finding your identity among your peer group,” the doctor said.

School sometimes causes depression.

“October, April - and this is when school is in full swing - assignments and exams are happening heavily, and it also corresponds with when state and national testing is done in public school,” Dr. Stephens said.

When teens are faced with emotional struggles, Dr. Newsome says family matters.

“I need them to figure out how to cope with big emotions, but I need them to figure out how to do it safely, and that’s my job. That’s the parents jobs,” Newsome said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
(FILE)
Where to see fireworks in central Virginia this Fourth of July weekend

Latest News

Staunton City Council approves amendment to nuisance animal ordinance
youth development site on New Hope Road
Staunton-Augusta YMCA holds ceremony for youth development site
Sentara Martha Jefferson hosts in-person hiring event
Sentara Martha Jefferson hosts in-person hiring event
Red Cross assisting people impacted by Commonwealth drive apartment fire
Red Cross assisting people impacted by Commonwealth drive apartment fire