Update on animals held in Augusta County Emergency Shelter

Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is still caring for the dogs and cats that were taken from a property last month after Carl Lentz was accused of Animal Abuse.

Shelter Director, Jon Hilbert said, A group of volunteers have been helping care for the animals that are still being temporarily housed at the Augusta County Government Center.

”We have morning walks that includes the cleaning of all the kennels and then we have a nap time from about 11 to about 2:30 where we just let the dogs rest then we start walking them again feeding them again and if any spot cleaning needs to occur in the cages, we will take care of that as well,” said Hilbert.

Hilbert said they are in need of lightweight blankets and sheets. They also are in need of dog food, toys, and treats. He added that donations can be dropped off at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

