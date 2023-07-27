Advertise With Us
United Way and Bank of America hosting annual Student Leaders Program

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - United Way and Bank of America’s annual Student Leaders Program is teaching how school students new skills to take back to their community.

“They’re learning about government and business and nonprofits and how they all come together to bring about change,” said Carolyn Rainey with the Bank of America.

Bank of America is sponsoring this group of interns.

“I’ve had a passion for business for a while now, and I’ve always been happy to get involved in my community,” summer intern Wasif Mohi said. “A lot of these organizations have products but just don’t have people to go out and do them.”

This is the fourth year that Bank of America has run this program in Charlottesville.

